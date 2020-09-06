Video
Sunday, 6 September, 2020, 5:29 AM
Thailand looks forward to stepping up trade with China

Published : Sunday, 6 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BANGKOK, Sept 5: Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-chasaid on Friday his country is looking forward to stepping up bilateral trade and service cooperation with China.
In a video message at the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services held in Beijing, Prayut expressed admiration for China's commitment to strengthening international trade and economic cooperation, promoting world economic recovery and ensuring stable global demand and supply chains.
Noting that Thailand is looking forward to stepping up trade and economic cooperation with China and other countries, Prayut said the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services represents technological advances and features an important trend in economic exchanges and international trade.
Trading services can create more values whereas many countries have identified trading services as an integral part of their national development strategy, and have improved laws and regulations accordingly in order to benefit from the growing and interconnected global trade in services, the Thai prime minister said.
Thailand has taken an active part in relevant exhibitions and forums on food, energy and many other areas, hoping that trade barriers will be reduced and more transparent rules for trading services will be introduced, Prayut said.
The prime minister said his country is implementing the Thailand 4.0 policy which will fully leverage innovation, high technology and new ideas to shift the development priority from manufacturing to service sector and upgrade the economic structure.
He said medical innovation has become more important for Thailand. It will work more closely with China and other countries to address the challenges in the post-COVID-19 era, and that Thailand has cooperated with China in fighting the pandemic.
This year marks the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Thailand and China. Prayut said Thailand will strengthen the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China and work for more fruitful outcomes in bilateral cooperation.
Thailand supports China for continuing to play a constructive role in promoting international unity and cooperation, overcoming the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic and boosting the confidence in the world economy, the prime minister added.   -Xinhua


