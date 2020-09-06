Video
Sunday, 6 September, 2020, 5:29 AM
Oil falls 3pc, posts weekly drop on demand concerns

Published : Sunday, 6 September, 2020

NEW YORK, Sept 5: Oil prices fell more than 3per cent on Friday and posted their biggest weekly decline since June as fears of a slow economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic compounded worries about weak oil demand.
Brent crude LCOc1, the international benchmark, fell $1.41, or 3.2per cent, to settle at $42.66 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) CLc1 fell $1.6, or 3.9per cent, to settle at $39.77 a barrel.
Brent fell 5.3per cent from last week, while WTI lost 7.4per cent.
Prices were pressured by extended declines in the US equities market and by a report showing US job growth slowed further in August as financial assistance from the government ran out.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 1.37 million jobs last month, though employment remained 11.5 million below its pre-pandemic level and the jobless rate was 4.9 per centage points higher than in February.
The unemployment rate fell to 8.4per cent last month, compared with a forecast 9.8per cent, which some market analysts said would lessen urgency in Washington, D.C. to pass additional economic stimulus legislation.
"The hopes for more stimulus are going out the window," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital in New York. "We need to see economic activity back up to get demand flowing."
A US government report this week showed domestic gasoline demand has fallen again, while middle distillate inventories at Asia's Singapore oil hub have surpassed a nine-year high, official data showed.
"The bigger market picture is overall bearish sentiment that kicked off with lower gasoline demand reports on Wednesday," said Paola Rodriguez-Masiu, analyst at Rystad Energy.
Global oil demand could fall by 9-10 million barrels per day (bpd) this year due to the pandemic, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said.
A record supply cut since May by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, has supported prices.   -Reuters


