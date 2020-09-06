Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 September, 2020, 5:29 AM
latest
Home Business

Australia recession adds to global economic virus woes

Published : Sunday, 6 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

SYDNEY, Sept 5: Australia has fallen into recession for the first time in three decades and Brazil's economy shrank by almost 10 per cent because of the coronavirus, leaving China as the only major nation still recording economic growth during the pandemic.
A raft of bleak data from India to Europe in recent days has laid bare the toll from lockdowns as nations try to keep a lid on an illness that has killed more than 850,000 people and infected over 25 million.
The challenges were further highlighted Wednesday when Australia announced a record contraction of seven per cent despite authorities providing billions of dollars in support to struggling firms.
"Today's national accounts confirm the devastating impact on the Australian economy from Covid-19," said Treasurer Josh Frydenberg.
"Our record run of 28 consecutive years of economic growth has now officially come to an end. The cause: a once-in-a-century pandemic."
Australia has confirmed almost 26,000 cases of coronavirus and 663 deaths, but had successfully contained the illness in most of the country by July.
A recent outbreak in Melbourne, however, forced a new lockdown covering five million people that has dragged on any economic recovery.
Shutdowns have taken a toll on livelihoods across the globe as business revenues plunge and millions are forced out of work.
New Delhi reported Monday that growth in Asia's third-largest economy suffered a historic 23.9 per cent decline between April and June as the manufacturing sector was battered by restrictions on businesses.
In the Philippines, meanwhile, there has been a resurgence of barter trade as cash incomes dry up, with people flocking to Facebook groups to exchange everyday possessions for food.
"People are realising that while they have no money, they have accumulated a lot of material things," said Charles Ramirez, who runs a 14,000-member bartering website in the capital Manila.
"It's a depressing feeling, of course, having to let go of things you have accumulated just to be able to survive."
The site is one of dozens that have sprouted up to provide a lifeline to Filipinos hit hard by the country's recession.
Brazil's economy, the biggest in Latin America, contracted by a record 9.7 per cent in the second quarter of the year, plunging the nation into a virus-induced recession.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Oil industry placing risky bet on plastics: report
Virus-hit Virgin Atlantic cuts 1,150 more jobs
Biman to resume Dhaka-Doha flights from tomorrow
RBI revamps norms for priority sector loans, adds startups
Pandemic worsens American inequality: Fed chair
China’s Sinopec awards 10-year gas tender to Qatargas
BD urges Japan to extend DFQF access for exports
Gold gains in London as dollar stalls


Latest News
Mystery into Marzia Kanta murder unearthed after two years
Suspension of cricketers’ practice at SBNCS may extend
Abu Osman Chowdhury laid to rest with state honor
US sends back over 100 Bangladeshis
Imam passes away, mosque explosion death toll rises to 20
Demolition of Delhi’s slums will cause 'great distress': activists
500-year-old sturgeon found
'Govt arms shouldn't turn law enforcers into monsters'
Recovery with resentful Messi brings new complications for Barca
Russia defies sanctions threat over Navalny poisoning
Most Read News
Death toll from Narayanganj mosque explosion climbs to 12
Saifur Rahman's 11th death anniversary Saturday
War commander Abu Osman Chowdhury dies of coronavirus
Corona infected Attorney Gen Mahbubey Alam admitted to CMH
Narayanganj mosque ACs explosion: Death toll rises to 11
Death toll climbs to 14; Probe bodies formed
Narayanganj mosque explosion: 2 more die, 21 in critical condition
40 injured as mosque AC blasts in Fatullah
US sends back over 100 Bangladeshis
PM: Ensure best treatment for N’ganj burned patients
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft