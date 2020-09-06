Australia recession adds to global economic virus woes





A raft of bleak data from India to Europe in recent days has laid bare the toll from lockdowns as nations try to keep a lid on an illness that has killed more than 850,000 people and infected over 25 million.

The challenges were further highlighted Wednesday when Australia announced a record contraction of seven per cent despite authorities providing billions of dollars in support to struggling firms.

"Today's national accounts confirm the devastating impact on the Australian economy from Covid-19," said Treasurer Josh Frydenberg.

"Our record run of 28 consecutive years of economic growth has now officially come to an end. The cause: a once-in-a-century pandemic."

Australia has confirmed almost 26,000 cases of coronavirus and 663 deaths, but had successfully contained the illness in most of the country by July.

A recent outbreak in Melbourne, however, forced a new lockdown covering five million people that has dragged on any economic recovery.

Shutdowns have taken a toll on livelihoods across the globe as business revenues plunge and millions are forced out of work.

New Delhi reported Monday that growth in Asia's third-largest economy suffered a historic 23.9 per cent decline between April and June as the manufacturing sector was battered by restrictions on businesses.

In the Philippines, meanwhile, there has been a resurgence of barter trade as cash incomes dry up, with people flocking to Facebook groups to exchange everyday possessions for food.

"People are realising that while they have no money, they have accumulated a lot of material things," said Charles Ramirez, who runs a 14,000-member bartering website in the capital Manila.

"It's a depressing feeling, of course, having to let go of things you have accumulated just to be able to survive."

The site is one of dozens that have sprouted up to provide a lifeline to Filipinos hit hard by the country's recession.

Brazil's economy, the biggest in Latin America, contracted by a record 9.7 per cent in the second quarter of the year, plunging the nation into a virus-induced recession. -AFP















