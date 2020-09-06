Amazon to add 10,000 jobs in Seattle suburb





The jobs will be based in Bellevue, 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of Seattle, an Amazon spokesman said. The company did not specify how many of the jobs were entirely new to the US, but told AFP the figure included "a combination of new roles and teams from Seattle."

The move comes as upheaval from the coronavirus accelerates growth at Amazon, which recently reported a 40 per cent rise in quarterly revenues to nearly $89 billion.

The jobs are on top of 15,000 new Bellevue positions announced in February.

Amazon has leased two million square feet (185,000 square meters) of additional office space in Bellevue, said a blog post from John Schoettler, Amazon's vice president of global real estate and facilities. -AFP

















