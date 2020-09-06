Video
Sunday, 6 September, 2020, 5:28 AM
BD unit of UK firm fires local staff: Union

Published : Sunday, 6 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Correspondent

Debenhams, a UK-based business, engaged in garment sector, is alleged to have illegally fired 69 employees at its Bangladesh Liaison Office amid the raging coronavirus pandemic.
This allegation was made at a press conference held at the office of the Dhaka Reporters Unity on Saturday.
Debenhams Bangladesh Employees Union (DBEU), an organization of former officers of the British company Debenhams liaison office in Bangladesh, organized the press conference.
Ghulam Murshed, Trustee of Bangladesh Labour Institute (BASHI) spoke on the occasion under the direction of Ferdous Mahmoud Tanvir, General Secretary of the organization. DBEU leaders and activists were present at the press       conference.
In a written statement on the occasion, DBEU President Bahauddin Mohammad Ataullah said that Debenhams had been running a business worth around Tk 900 crore through the Bangladesh Liaison Office.
Moreover, the statement said Debenhams has allegedly resumed its business after the lockdown through third parties without paying any dues and respecting their labour rights. Such activities of the organization are in violation of international labour law.
Moreover, the organization is ignoring rules of the existing regulatory body of the country which is not accepted. Fancy cheating must stop now.
It was alleged at the press conference no rules of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) was followed for the closure of the local liaison office.
According to the rules the office closures must be published in one of the most popular newspapers at least three months before the closure with a resolution from the head office  to close the liaison office. But none of these rules was followed.


