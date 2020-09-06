Video
Sunday, 6 September, 2020
RMG exports rise 45pc to $3.24b in August

Published : Sunday, 6 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The earnings of the country from readymade garment (RMG) exports rose 45 per cent to $3.24 billion in August this year amid raging coronavirus, from $2.23 billion in the same month last year.
Abdus Salam Murshedy, president of the Exporters Association of Bangladesh, said buyers are taking delivery of goods which were either suspended or canceled back in February and March after the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) forced the closure of businesses worldwide.
Dr. Rubana Huq, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), said although August showed a significant rise in exports, she cautioned that a six-month average may be a better reflection of any trends.
Huq noted Bangladeshi factories are seeing fewer orders from western buyers for September and October.
Asked about the capacity utilization of those factories over the next couple of months, she said, the general feeling was of a dull September and October.
JOC.com adds: A representative of a mainline operator in Dhaka told JOC.com they were receiving "average" bookings for September, but was hopeful for an increase in the weeks ahead.
Huq said cotton trousers have maintained the biggest share in terms of the export increase, while man-made fiber-based products have also started seeing growth.


