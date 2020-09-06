BB injects Tk 14.16 billion in July-Aug to keep dollar stable





Excess supply of US dollar into the banking system has prompted the central bank to purchase the greenback to keep the exchange rate of the most influential currency stable within the country, said officials of the central bank.

Besides, revival of the country's economy, hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, was the prime reason behind its move to increase the circulation of money, the official said.

In July and August of FY21, the central bank purchased around $1.7 billion from the scheduled banks which resulted in the injection of such a huge volume of local currency into the banking system, as per the BB officials.

Immediately after the coronavirus broke out in the country on March 8 this year, the BB started to ease policies in an attempt to support the banks with additional liquidity so that they can in turn support businesses with adequate credit facilities, including implementation of stimulus packages.

The central bank also ensured that the banks had the scope to access cheaper money from the central bank amid a drastic fall in loan recovery. The money market regulator made Tk 18,600 crore available to the banks by reducing the CRR to 4 per cent from 5.5 per cent.

In the MPS 21, the BB went one step ahead by reducing the bank rate to 4 per cent from 5 per cent along with reducing the REPO rate to 4.75 per cent that was lowered to 5.25 per cent from 6 per cent immediately after the coronavirus outbreak.

While unveiling the monetary policy in July, BB governor Fazle Kabir said, 'It is clear the monetary policy stance and monetary programmes for FY21 are expansionary and accommodative.'

The prime objective is to restore normalcy in economic activities to levels prevailing before the coronavirus outbreak, keeping inflation under control, he said. On top of these initiatives, the record inflow of remittance after the coronavirus outbreak came as another scope to inject money into the banking system.

After a slight slowdown in remittance inflow in March and April this year, remittance inflow grew significantly in May and June, taking the inflow to $18.2 billion in FY20.

In July, the inflow hit a record $2.6 billion for the first time in any single month, prompting the BB to purchase dollars from the local market. Besides the remittance inflow, the stagnation in imports against gradually improving export earnings also caused the BB to go on a dollar buying spree.

In the last four months of FY20, the BB injected around Tk 7,386 crore into the banking system through its purchase of the US dollar.

As a result, the country's foreign exchange reserve exceeded $39 billion on September 1 with the addition of more than $6 billion in the last two and a half months. Even after the surge in the country's foreign currency earnings, the exchange rate of the US dollar remained stable at around Tk 84.8.



















