Saturday, 5 September, 2020, 2:49 PM
Rickshaw puller dies from electrocution

Published : Saturday, 5 September, 2020 at 11:02 AM  Count : 80
Observer Correspondent

A rickshaw puller was electrocuted when charging the vehicle at Chatkhil upazila in Noakhali district on Friday night.

Deceased Fazlul Haque, 50, was a resident of Bhoirab upazila in Kishoreganj district. He lived with his family in a rented house at Mohammadpur village of Chatkhil.

Locals said he came in contact with live electric wire while charging his auto-rickshaw around 10pm.





Chatkhil Police Station inspector Dulal Mia said the body was recovered.

