|
Rickshaw puller dies from electrocution
|
A rickshaw puller was electrocuted when charging the vehicle at Chatkhil upazila in Noakhali district on Friday night.
Deceased Fazlul Haque, 50, was a resident of Bhoirab upazila in Kishoreganj district. He lived with his family in a rented house at Mohammadpur village of Chatkhil.
Locals said he came in contact with live electric wire while charging his auto-rickshaw around 10pm.
Chatkhil Police Station inspector Dulal Mia said the body was recovered.
FH/ALM/TF