Rickshaw puller dies from electrocution

A rickshaw puller was electrocuted when charging the vehicle at Chatkhil upazila in Noakhali district on Friday night.





Deceased Fazlul Haque, 50, was a resident of Bhoirab upazila in Kishoreganj district. He lived with his family in a rented house at Mohammadpur village of Chatkhil.





Locals said he came in contact with live electric wire while charging his auto-rickshaw around 10pm.













Chatkhil Police Station inspector Dulal Mia said the body was recovered.





FH/ALM/TF