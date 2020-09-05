Video
Death toll climbs to 14; Probe bodies formed      
War commander Abu Osman Chowdhury dies of coronavirus

Published : Saturday, 5 September, 2020 at 10:23 AM  Count : 223
Observer Online Report

Abu Osman Chowdhury, the commander of Liberation War sector No-8, died of COVOD-19 at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka on Saturday morning. He was near about 85.

He breathed his last at the hospital around 9am, his personal assistant Abul Bashar confirmed.

The war hero had been suffering from various old age complications for a long time. He had been admitted to the CMH on August 30 following deterioration of his physical condition where he was, later, diagnosed with novel coronavirus.

He is survived by two daughters, grandchildren and a host of relatives and well-wisher to mourn his death.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed their deep grief over the death of Abu Osman.

In a message of condolence, the President said the nation with profound respect will recall the contribution of Abu Osman Chowdhury to the 1971 Liberation War forever.

Meanwhile, in another condolence message, the Prime Minister with profound respect recalled the outstanding contributions of the sector commander to the country’s great Liberation War.

“The country and nation have lost a valiant freedom fighter at the death of Abu Osman, and his contributions to the Liberation War will be remembered forever,” she said.





Meanwhile, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Local Government Minister Md Tajul Islam, Law Minister Anisul Huq, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque, among others, mourned the death.

Born in Chandpur’s Faridganj on January 1, 1936, Osman Chowdhury was the vice-chairman of SCF.

TF

