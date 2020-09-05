Corona infected Attorney Gen Mahbubey Alam admitted to CMH





Attorney General Mahbubey Alam has been admitted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka after contracting coronavirus.







He got fever on Friday morning. Later, his physician advised him to be admitted to hospital.





Law Minister Anisul Haque said he is now fine. He has been admitted to the hospital.





Asked if he is tested positive for coronavirus, Anisul Haque said, "Yes, he is positive for the virus."













Meanwhile, Attorney General Mahbubey Alam confirmed that he is in good health at the hospital.



ALM/TF

