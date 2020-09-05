Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 September, 2020, 2:49 PM
latest Death toll climbs to 14; Probe bodies formed      
Home National

Corona infected Attorney Gen Mahbubey Alam admitted to CMH

Published : Saturday, 5 September, 2020 at 10:20 AM  Count : 169
Observer Online Report

Corona infected Attorney Gen Mahbubey Alam admitted to CMH

Corona infected Attorney Gen Mahbubey Alam admitted to CMH


Attorney General Mahbubey Alam has been admitted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka after contracting coronavirus.

He got fever on Friday morning. Later, his physician advised him to be admitted to hospital.

Law Minister Anisul Haque said he is now fine. He has been admitted to the hospital.

Asked if he is tested positive for coronavirus, Anisul Haque said, "Yes, he is positive for the virus."





Meanwhile, Attorney General Mahbubey Alam confirmed that he is in good health at the hospital.

ALM/TF


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Death toll climbs to 14; Probe bodies formed
PM: Ensure best treatment for N’ganj burned patients
Death toll from Narayanganj mosque explosion climbs to 12
War commander Abu Osman Chowdhury dies of coronavirus
Corona infected Attorney Gen Mahbubey Alam admitted to CMH
Narayanganj mosque ACs explosion: Death toll rises to 11
Saifur Rahman's 11th death anniversary Saturday
Attack on UNO an ominous sign: BNP


Latest News
Death toll climbs to 14; Probe bodies formed
Netanyahu says Serbia will move its embassy to Jerusalem
Over 410,000 Americans may die from Covid-19 by Jan 1: IHME
PM: Ensure best treatment for N’ganj burned patients
Explosion in western Iran injures more than 200
One killed as 3-wheeler overturns in Bogura
Typhoon Haishen approaching Japan, packing powerful winds
Death toll from Narayanganj mosque explosion climbs to 12
'Inclusion is key' for virus vaccine: UN Assembly chief
India’s coronavirus caseload crosses 4 million
Most Read News
UNO Waheeda's operation ends, she is out of danger now
UNO Wahida's condition stable, she regains consciousness
Counterfeit cosmetics, electronics seized in N'ganj; 7 held
Messi confirms staying at Barcelona
92 dailies get permission to register online portals
No widespread coronavirus vaccination before mid-2021: WHO
Saifur Rahman's 11th death anniversary Saturday
Fraudster held for stealing Tk 3.5cr by hacking expatriate’s visa card
Trafficking to Vietnam: Bangladeshi broker sued
Death toll from Narayanganj mosque explosion climbs to 12
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft