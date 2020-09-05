Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 September, 2020, 2:48 PM
latest Death toll climbs to 14; Probe bodies formed      
Home Sports

England storm back to beat Australia in T20 thriller

Published : Saturday, 5 September, 2020 at 9:36 AM  Count : 105
Observer Online Desk

England storm back to beat Australia in T20 thriller

England produced a brilliant comeback to beat Australia by two runs on the final ball of their first T20 international in Southampton on Friday after the visitors looked to be cruising to victory in their first competitive match for six months, reports Reuters.

Seemingly in control while chasing England's 162-7, Australia were pegged back as they lost quick wickets and were left needing 15 off Tom Curran's final over.

Marcus Stoinis missed the first ball, smashed a massive six off the second, but then missed the third.

He was left needing five off the last ball but could scramble only two from a well-placed yorker as England celebrated an unlikely victory that puts them one-up in the three-match series.

"The bowlers really came good in the last eight overs. It's always difficult coming in, under lights, pressure on, on a slow wicket," said England captain Eoin Morgan.

"Today we went with a batter less, which proved very valuable in the second innings."

England, fresh from their series win over Pakistan, started strongly as opener Jos Buttler hammered 44 off 29 balls.

Dawid Malan then continued his remarkably consistent form with a superb 66, made all the more challenging as nobody was able to hang around long to build a partnership in what looked a below-par total.

Australia showed no signs of rustiness in their first game since March as a brilliant 98-run opening stand by David Warner (58) and Aaron Finch (46) put them in command.

Steve Smith then hit a quick 18 but after he fell to make it 124-2 Australia slumped to 148-6, losing four wickets for nine runs in 14 balls.

Ashton Agar was run out by an inch on the last ball of the penultimate over, leaving Stoinis to come up just short in the roller-coaster final over.

"We probably struggled to find the boundary in that 12 to 18-over mark," said Australia captain Finch.





"We had a couple of great hit-outs against each other, but once you play England, it's a bit different."

Related Topics

England   Australia  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
England storm back to beat Australia in T20 thriller
Messi confirms staying at Barcelona
BCB halts individual training programme for three days
England's men's and women's teams receive equal pay
Spain's Gaya nets late goal to snatch draw with Germany
BFF Election schedule announced
Mehedi Rana out to prepare him for all format of cricket
BFF Election: Salahuddin-led panel finalised with 6 new faces


Latest News
Death toll climbs to 14; Probe bodies formed
Netanyahu says Serbia will move its embassy to Jerusalem
Over 410,000 Americans may die from Covid-19 by Jan 1: IHME
PM: Ensure best treatment for N’ganj burned patients
Explosion in western Iran injures more than 200
One killed as 3-wheeler overturns in Bogura
Typhoon Haishen approaching Japan, packing powerful winds
Death toll from Narayanganj mosque explosion climbs to 12
'Inclusion is key' for virus vaccine: UN Assembly chief
India’s coronavirus caseload crosses 4 million
Most Read News
UNO Waheeda's operation ends, she is out of danger now
UNO Wahida's condition stable, she regains consciousness
Counterfeit cosmetics, electronics seized in N'ganj; 7 held
Messi confirms staying at Barcelona
92 dailies get permission to register online portals
No widespread coronavirus vaccination before mid-2021: WHO
Saifur Rahman's 11th death anniversary Saturday
Fraudster held for stealing Tk 3.5cr by hacking expatriate’s visa card
Trafficking to Vietnam: Bangladeshi broker sued
Death toll from Narayanganj mosque explosion climbs to 12
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft