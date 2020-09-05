Video
Saturday, 5 September, 2020, 2:48 PM
latest Death toll climbs to 14; Probe bodies formed      
Narayanganj mosque ACs explosion: Death toll rises to 11

Published : Saturday, 5 September, 2020 at 9:27 AM  Count : 209
Observer Online Report

The death toll from airconditioners explosion incident inside a mosque in Narayanganj city rose to 11 till Saturday morning.

Earlier, a seven-year-old boy named Jewel died after being admitted with 95 per cent burns.

Of the injured, the condition of 26 are critical, Dr Samanta Lal Sen, coordinator of the hospital, confirmed.

The 10 other deceased were Md Delwar, 48, Muazzin of the mosque, Md Jamal, 40, Sabbir, 18, Jubayer, 18, Humayun Kabir, 70, Kuddus Bepari, 70, Md Ibrahim, 42, Mostafa Kamal, 34, Rifat, 18, and Junayet, 28.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in this tragic incident and directed to give maximum care to the victims.

Meanwhile, a probe committee has been formed in this connection.

More than 50 devotees received multiple burn injuries when six air conditioners exploded at Baitus Salam Jame Mosque at Khanpur Tolla area in the city during the Esha payers on Friday.

Thirty-seven of the injured were admitted to the Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute while the rest were to Victoria Hospital in Narayanganj city.

Witnesses said there were six airconditioners inside the mosque. The devotees were offering Esha paryer. Suddenly, the electricity went off. When the Faraj part of Esha prayer was just completed, electricity came back.

One of the devotees informed that there was a leakage in an AC's pipe. As the electricity came back, it suddenly exploded with heavy sound. Instantly, the fire from that AC had spread to the rest five other ACs.





« PreviousNext »

