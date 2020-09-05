Saifur Rahman's 11th death anniversary Saturday



The 11th death anniversary of M Saifur Rahman, the country's ex-finance minister, will be observed on Saturday, reports UNB



On September 5, 2009, Saifur, also a former BNP standing committee member, died in a road accident on Dhaka-Sylhet highway at the age of 77.



BNP and Durre Samad Rahman and Saifur Rahman Foundation have chalked out various programmes, including milad mahfil, Qurankhawanni and distribution of cooked food, to observe the day with due respect.



Local BNP leaders and activists will place wreaths at the grave of Saifur in Moulvibazar in the morning.



They will also offer fateha there and pray for the salvation of his departed soul.



Besides, Durre Samad Rahman and Saifur Rahman Foundation will arrange a miald mahfil and Qurankhawani at the deceased’s local house and distribute cooked food among the destitute.



BNP will arrange a doa mahfil at its Nayapaltan central office after Asr prayers seeking the eternal peace of Saifur's departed soul.



Meanwhile, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir issued a message paying tributes to the departed soul of Saifur.



He recalled the late finance minister's contributions to different democratic and rights movement of the nation, and the country's economic progress.



Fakhrul also remembered with gratitude Saifur's role in making BNP a stronger party as a close associate of its founder Ziaur Rahman.



Born at Baharmardan village in Moulvibazar Sadar upazila on October 6, 1932, Saifur was with BNP since its inception as an adviser to late president Ziaur Rahman. He went on to serve in Zia's cabinet as the first commerce minister and then the finance minister.



Saifur had an outstanding record of presenting 12 national budgets in parliament as the finance minister.



SZA



