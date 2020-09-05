Video
Saturday, 5 September, 2020, 2:48 PM
Death toll climbs to 14; Probe bodies formed      
40 injured as mosque AC blasts in Fatullah

Published : Saturday, 5 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138

Narayanganj, Sept 4: Dozens were injured in an explosion of AC (Air Conditioner) of Baitus Salat Jame Masjid in Fatullah of Narayanganj on Friday night.
The incident took place at 8:45 pm during Esha prayers.
At least 40 of the injured were admitted at Sheikh Hasina national burn and plastic surgery institute of
   Dhaka Medical College Hospital in the capital.
Deputy Assistant Director of Narayanganj Fire Service Abdullah Al Arefin confirming the matter said fire fighting teams were working there to bring the situation under control.   -Agencies


