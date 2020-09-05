Video
Saturday, 5 September, 2020, 2:48 PM
Home Front Page

First ever telemedicine guideline drawn up

Published : Saturday, 5 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Staff Correspondent

The first ever telemedicine guideline was prepared for doctors on Thursday, said Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BM&DC) in a press release.
Telemedicine services have been provided in many countries around the world for a long time where
   the telemedicine guidelines are approved by the health regulatory bodies of those countries.
The BM&DC feels the need to create telemedicine guidelines in this Covid-19 pandemic situation.
The Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council has for the first time drew up a telemedicine guideline to provide health services to patients.
The BM&DC believes that this telemedicine guideline will help physicians to provide patient healthcare.
However, since the onset of Covid-19 in the country from last March, non-Covid patients had to go through immense sufferings. Even in an emergency, doctors and patients avoided the hospitals for fear of infection of the deadly virus.
Since then many physicians have been personally providing medical services to patients through telemedicine services.




There is no information on the total number of people in the country who have taken telemedicine services so far.
However, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release on Thursday said so far 289,148 people had taken telemedicine services.


