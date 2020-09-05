Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 September, 2020, 2:48 PM
latest Death toll climbs to 14; Probe bodies formed      
Home Front Page

Country to host FAO Asia-Pacific regional confce first time

Published : Saturday, 5 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

Bangladesh will host the 36th Regional Conference for Asia and the Pacific of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) the first time since it joined the organisation in 1973.
FAO is a specialised agency of the United Nations that leads international efforts to defeat hunger.
Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque revealed the information at a views exchange meeting with journalists after the 35th Asia-Pacific Regional Conference of FAO at Hotel Intercontinental, the agriculture ministry said in a
   release on Friday.
Due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, the 35th FAO Asia-Pacific regional conference, organised by Bhutan this year, was held through video conference from September 1-4. The regional conference of FAO is held every two years.
The first regional conference was held in Bangalore, India, in 1953. Bangladesh joined FAO in 1973 and has since been a fully active member but never hosted the APRC.
During the briefing, the minister said that China, India, Bhutan, Iran, Timor-Leste, Thailand, Philippines and Cambodia directly supported and agreed to Bangladesh government's proposal to hold the 36th conference in Bangladesh.
The FAO regional conference is a formal forum where the ministers of agriculture and other senior officials of the member countries meet to discuss food and agriculture challenges and solutions.
Stressing that Bangladesh has achieved unimaginable success in agriculture and food security in the last 40 years, the minister said the country is now self-sufficient in granular food despite the challenges of natural disasters, population growth, declining arable land, climate change and increasing salinity in the south.
This achievement has made Bangladesh a role model and example for other member countries, he added.




India has hosted APRC four times, followed by Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand three times each; China, Republic of Korea, and Vietnam two times each; while Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka have each hosted it once.   -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China, India vie for clout in BD with Covid vaccines
40 injured as mosque AC blasts in Fatullah
India, China defence ministers meet in Moscow over border row
First ever telemedicine guideline drawn up
Country to host FAO Asia-Pacific regional confce first time
JL expels suspected attackers of UNO
Attack on UNO an ominous sign: Fakhrul
Messi says he will stay at Barcelona


Latest News
Death toll climbs to 14; Probe bodies formed
Netanyahu says Serbia will move its embassy to Jerusalem
Over 410,000 Americans may die from Covid-19 by Jan 1: IHME
PM: Ensure best treatment for N’ganj burned patients
Explosion in western Iran injures more than 200
One killed as 3-wheeler overturns in Bogura
Typhoon Haishen approaching Japan, packing powerful winds
Death toll from Narayanganj mosque explosion climbs to 12
'Inclusion is key' for virus vaccine: UN Assembly chief
India’s coronavirus caseload crosses 4 million
Most Read News
UNO Waheeda's operation ends, she is out of danger now
UNO Wahida's condition stable, she regains consciousness
Counterfeit cosmetics, electronics seized in N'ganj; 7 held
Messi confirms staying at Barcelona
92 dailies get permission to register online portals
No widespread coronavirus vaccination before mid-2021: WHO
Saifur Rahman's 11th death anniversary Saturday
Fraudster held for stealing Tk 3.5cr by hacking expatriate’s visa card
Trafficking to Vietnam: Bangladeshi broker sued
Death toll from Narayanganj mosque explosion climbs to 12
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft