Saturday, 5 September, 2020, 2:48 PM
latest Death toll climbs to 14; Probe bodies formed      
JL expels suspected attackers of UNO

Published : Saturday, 5 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

Jubo League central committee has expelled two of their members for their alleged involvement in attacking Dinajpur Ghoraghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Wahida Khanam and her father.
Jubo League Central Committee General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil confirmed the decision to the media on Friday.
The expelled members are Jahangir Alam, convener of Ghoraghat upazila unit of Jubo League, and Asadul Haque, member of the same upazila unit of Jubo League.
Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil said: "There is no
   place for any terrorists or criminals in Jubo League. Jubo League leaders Jahangir and Asadul are expelled on the orders of Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash."
Jahangir Hossain has been serving as convener of the Ghoraghat upazila unit of Jubo League since 2017. Many people, including local members of parliament, were outraged by Jahangir's terrorist activities.
Previously, on June 7, Dinajpur 6 MP Shibli Sadique sent a letter to the district unit of Jubo League to expel Jahangir. However no initiative was taken in this regard at that time.
Dinajpur district Jubo League President Rashed Parvez said: "The committee was formed three years ago where Jahangir was the convener. As a general rule, these committees expire after three months. General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil has confirmed to me over the phone today that the two attackers on the UNO have been expelled from Jubo League. However, we are yet to receive any letter in this regard."
Meanwhile, UNO Wahida's elder brother Farid Hossain filed a case against unidentified individuals with Ghoraghat police station in the early hours of Friday, Ghoraghat OC Amirul Islam confirmed.
Law enforcement agencies detained five individuals, including Jahangir and Asadul, in this connection.
Wahida Khanam was severely injured in an attack at her government residence, early Thursday.
According to local sources, the attackers broke into Wahida's house through a window and attacked Wahida.
Her father Omar Ali was also gravely injured when he tried to stop the attackers and rescue his daughter.
Wahida and her father were first taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital. The UNO was later moved to the ICU of Rangpur Community Medical College Hospital.
Wahida and her father were first taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital. The UNO was later moved to the ICU of Rangpur Community Medical College Hospital.

As her condition was critical, Khanam was airlifted to Dhaka by a Bangladesh Air Force helicopter in the afternoon and admitted to the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital in Agargaon.


