Messi says he will stay at Barcelona

The Argentine six-times world player of the year

had told the club last month that he wanted to leave, insisting a clause in his contract allowed him to do so on a free transfer.

Barcelona, backed by La Liga, have insisted that a 700 million euros ($824 million) release clause would have to be paid.









"I wasn't happy and I wanted to leave. I have not been allowed this in any way and I will stay at the club so as not to get into a legal dispute. The management of the club led by Bartomeu is a disaster," Messi told website Goal.com. -Agencies





