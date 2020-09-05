Video
Saturday, 5 September, 2020, 2:48 PM
latest Death toll climbs to 14; Probe bodies formed      
Messi says he will stay at Barcelona

Published : Saturday, 5 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

Lionel Messi ended intense speculation about his future on Friday by saying he will remain with Barcelona for another year.
The Argentine six-times world player of the year
   had told the club last month that he wanted to leave, insisting a clause in his contract allowed him to do so on a free transfer.
Barcelona, backed by La Liga, have insisted that a 700 million euros ($824 million) release clause would have to be paid.




"I wasn't happy and I wanted to leave. I have not been allowed this in any way and I will stay at the club so as not to get into a legal dispute. The management of the club led by Bartomeu is a disaster," Messi told website Goal.com.   -Agencies


