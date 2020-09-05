29 more virus deaths, 1,929 new cases in a day





Some 1,929 people were tested positive for Covid-19 during the time and the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 321,615, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Some 13,369 samples were collected during that period, and 13,073 were tested in 93 labs across the country. So far 16,05,111 samples have been tested.

The latest day's infection rate is 14.76 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country, till date, stands at 20.04 per cent and death rate is 1.37 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 2,211 patients were declared free of the novel coronavirus, the total number of recoveries reached 216,191 and the recovery rate stood at 67.22 per cent.

Among the deceased patients, 22 were men and seven were women. Of the deceased: 14 in Dhaka, four in Rajshahi, three in Barishal, two each in Chattogram, Khulna, Rangpur and Mymensingh.

27 died in different hospitals across the country, while two died at their homes.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims reveals that 3,454 or 78.29 per cent of the total patients were men, and 958 or 21.71 per cent were women.

Division-wise fatalities are- 2,134 victims hailed in Dhaka division, 952 in Chattogram, 295 in Rajshahi, 365 in Khulna, 172 in Barishal, 197 in Sylhet, 202 in Rangpur, and 95 in Mymensingh.

However, Bangladesh reported its first Covid-19 cases on March 8, while the first death was logged ten days later on March 18.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December last year and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.

The fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 873,786 lives and infected 26,500,317 people across the world till Friday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 18,682,348 people have recovered from Covid-19.















