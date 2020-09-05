Video
Saturday, 5 September, 2020, 2:47 PM
Death toll climbs to 14; Probe bodies formed      
Arrested Jubo League man Asadul, two others confess

Published : Saturday, 5 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Our Correspondent

DINAJPUR, Sept 4: Arrested local Jubo League member Asadul Haque and two others have confessed to their involvement in attacking Ghoraghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Wahida Khanam and her father Omar Ali at the UNO's official residence early Thursday.
The two others, who have admitted to their involvement in the attack, are house painters Nabirul and Shantu.
The trio claimed during initial interrogation that they broke into the residence of the UNO in the wee hours of Thursday with the "intent to steal valuables, RAB-13 Commanding Officer Reza Ahmed Ferdous told reporters at a press briefing in Rangpur on Friday evening.
RAB arrested Asadul, 35, the main accused in UNO Wahida attack case, on Thursday and based on his information, they arrested Nabirul Islam, 34, and Shantu Kumar Biswas, 28, on Friday.
RAB also recovered a red T-shirt from the spot which Asadul said he was wearing during the incident.
"After checking their profiles, we got to know that Asadul and Nabirul are accused in multiple   cases, including theft," Reza Ahmed Ferdous said.
RAB had earlier interrogated Ghoraghat Jubo League Convener Jahangir Alam, Ghoraghat's Singra Union Jubo League President Masud Rana and night guard Nahid Hossain Palash.
"After interrogation, we let Jahangir go," the RAB official said.
"Jahangir was earlier charged with attacking Ghoraghat Municipality Mayor. He was arrested and later released on bail," Birampur Circle's ASP Mithun Sarker said. 
Ghoraghat UNO Wahida Khanam was critically injured in an attack at her home on the Upazila Parishad premises early Thursday.
Her father Omar Ali was also injured in the gruesome attack. The attackers hacked and hammered them, leaving them critically injured.
Wahida's brother Sheikh Farid filed a case accusing unidentified persons with Ghoraghat Police Station on Thursday.
After the incident, the Rangpur Divisional Commissioner formed a three-member committee with Divisional Commissioner Zakir Hossain as its convener. A representative of Rangpur DIG and Additional District Magistrate of Dinajpur Asif Mahmud are the other members of the committee.
Meanwhile, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Friday said none of the persons involved in the attack on Dinajpur's Ghoraghat UNO Wahida Khanam would be spared. 
He said this while talking to newsmen at his Dhanmondi residence on Friday afternoon.
The Home Minister said, "The incident was very unfortunate. The law enforcement agencies are working by analyzing the video footage following the incident."
At the press briefing, Rapid Action Battalion said they are still not sure of any motive behind the hammer attack on Ghoraghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer Wahida Khanam and her father but prime accused Asadul Haque and two others claimed that they intended to rob the place.
The RAB official, however, said they do not have sufficient information to make a conclusive statement on the matter.


