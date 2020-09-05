

Docs ‘hopeful’ of UNO Wahida’s survival chances

Thursday.

They will observe her for 72 hours after the surgery performed on Thursday night, said the institute's Prof Dr Badrul Alam. "It will take time to say whether the operation has been successful," he said

Prof Badrul further said that Wahida's health parameters were good before and after the surgery lasting from 9:20pm to 11:10pm. "It has raised hopes," he added.

Uzzal Kumar Mallick, assistant professor (ICU) at the NINH, said: "UNO Wahida has gained consciousness a bit. She is communicating sometimes; her blood pressure, oxygen level and pulse are stabilizing."

Although her condition is stable, she is not out of danger yet, Mallik added.

The medical board will sit on Saturday to discuss the condition of the UNO and the next steps of her treatment, he informed.

Unknown assailants entered Wahida's house on the Upazila Parishad Campus around 3:00am on Thursday, and injured her and her father Omar Ali.

She was taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital and then airlifted to the capital in a critical condition in the afternoon.

Her father Omar Ali, who tried to save her, was also attacked. He is now undergoing treatment at Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

Wahida's husband Mejbahul Hossain is the UNO of Pirganj in Rangpur.

















