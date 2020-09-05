Storage shed of Ctg Port full of date expired chemicals





The six-member enquiry team of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), Customs House, Environment Department, Bangladesh Navy and Explosive Department detected a total of 41 chemicals out of 136 dangerous for the storage in the shed.

Any time the date expired dangerous chemicals weighing more than 5 tonnes may explode.

The six-member team headed by Commodore Shariful Bari, Member (Harbour) of CPA , preferred to destroy those chemicals or remove them from the CPA shed. Otherwise, any moment, Chattogram Port installations may face a devastating situation like Lebanon Port.

Meanwhile, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) in a letter on Thursday directed the Chattogram Customs House (CCH) to destroy those dangerous chemicals within the next seven days.

The NBR further asked the Chattogram Customs House to inform the authority after destroying it.

The NBR Chairman Abu Hena Muhammad Rahmatullil Momin visited the site on August 29 last to see for himself the present situation of the shed.

After his visit, he issued a directive to the Customs House on Thursday on the said chemicals.

One of the members of

the enquiry team preferring anonymity told the Daily Observer, that 41 types of chemicals include powder like Soda ash, dyeing chemicals, perfume cosmetics and others.

He said those items had remained in the shed since 2000 last. The importers of the chemicals did not take delivery of those items since then.

After the explosion at a Lebanon Port at the beginning of August, the CPA management constituted a six-member enquiry committee with Commodore Shariful Bari, Member (Harbour) of CPA, as the head on August 9.

The committee inspected the shed and detected 41 items out of 136 chemicals damaging for the Port installations.

When contacted, Fakhrul Alam, Commissioner of CCH told the Daily Observer, "I have already sent a letter to the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC) in this regard."

Fakhrul Alam hoped that those chemicals would be disposed of very soon.















