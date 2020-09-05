Video
Saturday, 5 September, 2020, 2:47 PM
latest Death toll climbs to 14; Probe bodies formed      
Home Back Page

UNICEF to lead global procurement, supply of Covid-19 vaccines

Published : Saturday, 5 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) has said it will be leading procurement and supply of Covid-19 vaccinations to ensure that all countries have safe, fast and equitable access to initial doses when they are    available.
The vaccine procurement and distribution effort, involving over 170 economies, could possibly be the world's largest and fastest ever operation of its kind.
"This is an all-hands on deck partnership between governments, manufacturers and multilateral partners to continue the high-stakes fight against the Covid-19 pandemic," said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director.
"In our collective pursuit of a vaccine, UNICEF is leveraging its unique strengths in vaccine supply to make sure that all countries have safe, fast and equitable access to the initial doses when they are available."
UNICEF is the world's largest single vaccine buyer, procuring more than 2 billion doses of various vaccines annually for routine immunization and outbreak response on behalf of nearly 100 countries.
UNICEF, in collaboration with the Revolving Fund of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), will lead efforts to procure and supply doses of Covid-19 vaccines on behalf of the COVAX Global Vaccines Facility for 92 low- and lower middle-income countries whose vaccine purchases will be supported by the mechanism.
In addition, UNICEF will also serve as procurement coordinator to support purchases by 80 higher-income economies, which have expressed their intent to participate in the COVAX Facility and would finance the vaccines from their own budgets, the UN agency said in a news release on Friday.   -AP


