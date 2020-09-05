Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 September, 2020, 2:47 PM
latest Death toll climbs to 14; Probe bodies formed      
Home Back Page

7,000 health workers die of C-19: AI

Published : Saturday, 5 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

At least 7,000 health workers have died around the world after contracting COVID-19, said a new analysis by Amnesty International.
At least 1,320 health workers are confirmed to have died in Mexico alone, the highest known figure for any country.
Amnesty International also recorded high numbers of health worker deaths in the USA (1,077) and Brazil (634), where infection and death rates have been high throughout the pandemic, as well as alarming figures in South Africa (240) and India (573), where infection rates have soared in recent months.
 "For over seven thousand people to die while trying to save others is a crisis on a staggering scale. Every health worker has the right to be safe at work, and it is a scandal that so many are paying the ultimate price," said Steve Cockburn, Head of Economic and Social Justice at Amnesty International.
 "Many months into the pandemic, health workers are still dying at horrific rates in countries such as Mexico, Brazil and the USA, while the rapid spread of infections in South Africa and India show the need for all states to take action.
"There must be global cooperation to ensure all health workers are provided with adequate protective equipment, so they can continue their vital work without risking their own lives."




In the 13th  July report Amnesty International found that over 3,000 health workers had died after contracting COVID-19. The latest figures are driven by increasing rates of COVID-19 in several countries, as well as the availability of new data sources.   -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cosmic signal rattles Earth after 7b yrs
UNICEF to lead global procurement, supply of Covid-19 vaccines
7,000 health workers die of C-19: AI
BRTA allows motorcycle ride sharing
Construction of 2nd unit likely to begin in Dec
SC upholds stay on trial proceedings against Fakhrul
Malaysia extends entry ban on citizens of Bangladesh, 11 other countries
CPA to appoint consultant for Bay Terminal by Nov 15


Latest News
Death toll climbs to 14; Probe bodies formed
Netanyahu says Serbia will move its embassy to Jerusalem
Over 410,000 Americans may die from Covid-19 by Jan 1: IHME
PM: Ensure best treatment for N’ganj burned patients
Explosion in western Iran injures more than 200
One killed as 3-wheeler overturns in Bogura
Typhoon Haishen approaching Japan, packing powerful winds
Death toll from Narayanganj mosque explosion climbs to 12
'Inclusion is key' for virus vaccine: UN Assembly chief
India’s coronavirus caseload crosses 4 million
Most Read News
UNO Waheeda's operation ends, she is out of danger now
UNO Wahida's condition stable, she regains consciousness
Counterfeit cosmetics, electronics seized in N'ganj; 7 held
Messi confirms staying at Barcelona
92 dailies get permission to register online portals
Saifur Rahman's 11th death anniversary Saturday
No widespread coronavirus vaccination before mid-2021: WHO
Fraudster held for stealing Tk 3.5cr by hacking expatriate’s visa card
Trafficking to Vietnam: Bangladeshi broker sued
Death toll from Narayanganj mosque explosion climbs to 12
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft