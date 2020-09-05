Construction of 2nd unit likely to begin in Dec





Engineers' India Limited has prepared the Development Project Proposal (DPP) for the project.

As per DPP, the project cost has been estimated at Tk 18,653 crore. Of them, Tk 7,190 crore has been earmarked for construction of building, road, and land development, Tk 660 crore for customs duties, Tk 1343 crore for VAT, and Tk 225 crore for purchasing chemical goods.

The DPP of the second unit of ERL has already been submitted to the ministry for approval. Talking to the Daily Observer, Akhtarul Huq, managing director of the ERL, said the project proposal will get approval soon.

He said the government is discussing about the EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Contractor) with the Technip.

He hoped that the EPC would be completed and the Technip would be appointed for the project. Technip of France has submitted the technical offer and financial offers for appointment as the contractor of the second unit.

Akhtarul Huq hoped that the Contractor might be appointed within the current year.

The second unit of ERL would be built with own financing of the government of Bangladesh (GOB).

Meanwhile, the government has earlier signed an agreement with the Technip of France for preparation of documents on 'Front End Engineering Design (FEED) for construction of the second unit of the Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL). The proposal in this connection was approved in the meeting of the Cabinet Purchase committee held at the last week of December in 2016.

In this connection, another agreement was signed with Technip in 2015 for construction of the second unit of ERL.

Presently, the existing Eastern Refinery Ltd (ERL), only petroleum refinery plant in the country, is meeting around 20 per cent of the national demand while the rest 80 per cent are being imported as finished products.

The total demand of petroleum products in the country is 7 million tonnes annually. Of them, about 1.2 million tonnes to 1.4 million tonnes are produced in the ERL while the rest are imported as finished products. As a result, a huge amount of foreign currency is spent for import of refined petroleum products in the country.

With the construction of the new refinery unit, the dependence on the import of refined products will decline remarkably.

Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation has taken a decision to acquire one thousand acres of land to implement the project.









The existing lone Eastern Refinery Limited was established in 1967 to meet the growing demand of petroleum products of the country. The ERL can produce all types of petroleum products including HSD (Diesel), HOBC (Octane), SKO (Kerosene), MS (Petrol), Furnace oil, Lubricants, bitumen, LP gas, JP etc.

Eastern Refinery currently processes 1.3 million tonnes of crude oil per year, with the capacity to process 1.5 million tonnes. The second unit would have increased the capacity by three million tonnes, according to sources.



