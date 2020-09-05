Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 September, 2020, 2:46 PM
latest Death toll climbs to 14; Probe bodies formed      
Home Back Page

Eastern Refinery Limited

Construction of 2nd unit likely to begin in Dec

Published : Saturday, 5 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM A, Sep 4: The construction work of the second unit of Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL) is expected to begin in December this year.
Engineers' India Limited has prepared the Development Project Proposal (DPP) for the project.
As per DPP, the project cost has been estimated at Tk 18,653 crore. Of them, Tk 7,190 crore has been earmarked for construction of building, road, and land development, Tk 660 crore for customs duties, Tk 1343 crore for VAT, and Tk 225 crore for purchasing chemical goods.
The DPP of the second unit of ERL has already been submitted to the ministry for approval. Talking to the Daily Observer, Akhtarul Huq, managing director of the ERL, said the project proposal will get approval soon.
He said the government is discussing about the EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Contractor) with the Technip.
He hoped that the EPC would be completed and the Technip would be appointed for the project. Technip of France has submitted the technical offer and financial offers for appointment as the contractor of the second unit.
Akhtarul Huq hoped that the Contractor might be appointed within the current year.
The second unit of ERL would be built with own financing of the government of Bangladesh (GOB).
Meanwhile, the government has earlier signed an agreement with the Technip of France for preparation of documents on 'Front End Engineering Design (FEED) for construction of the second unit of the Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL). The proposal in this connection was approved in the meeting of the Cabinet Purchase committee held at the last week of December in 2016.
In this connection, another agreement was signed with Technip in 2015 for construction of the second unit of ERL.
Presently, the existing Eastern Refinery Ltd (ERL), only petroleum refinery plant in the country, is meeting around 20 per cent of the national demand while the rest 80 per cent are being imported as finished products.
The total demand of petroleum products in the country is 7 million tonnes annually. Of them, about 1.2 million tonnes to 1.4 million tonnes are produced in the ERL while the rest are imported as finished products. As a result, a huge amount of foreign currency is spent for import of refined petroleum products in the country.
With the construction of the new refinery unit, the dependence on the import of refined products will decline remarkably.
Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation has taken a decision to acquire one thousand acres of land to implement the project.




The existing lone Eastern Refinery Limited was established in 1967 to meet the growing demand of petroleum products of the country. The ERL can produce all types of petroleum products including HSD (Diesel), HOBC (Octane), SKO (Kerosene), MS (Petrol), Furnace oil, Lubricants, bitumen, LP gas, JP etc.
Eastern Refinery currently processes 1.3 million tonnes of crude oil per year, with the capacity to process 1.5 million tonnes. The second unit would have increased the capacity by three million tonnes, according to sources.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cosmic signal rattles Earth after 7b yrs
UNICEF to lead global procurement, supply of Covid-19 vaccines
7,000 health workers die of C-19: AI
BRTA allows motorcycle ride sharing
Construction of 2nd unit likely to begin in Dec
SC upholds stay on trial proceedings against Fakhrul
Malaysia extends entry ban on citizens of Bangladesh, 11 other countries
CPA to appoint consultant for Bay Terminal by Nov 15


Latest News
Death toll climbs to 14; Probe bodies formed
Netanyahu says Serbia will move its embassy to Jerusalem
Over 410,000 Americans may die from Covid-19 by Jan 1: IHME
PM: Ensure best treatment for N’ganj burned patients
Explosion in western Iran injures more than 200
One killed as 3-wheeler overturns in Bogura
Typhoon Haishen approaching Japan, packing powerful winds
Death toll from Narayanganj mosque explosion climbs to 12
'Inclusion is key' for virus vaccine: UN Assembly chief
India’s coronavirus caseload crosses 4 million
Most Read News
UNO Waheeda's operation ends, she is out of danger now
UNO Wahida's condition stable, she regains consciousness
Counterfeit cosmetics, electronics seized in N'ganj; 7 held
Messi confirms staying at Barcelona
92 dailies get permission to register online portals
Saifur Rahman's 11th death anniversary Saturday
No widespread coronavirus vaccination before mid-2021: WHO
Fraudster held for stealing Tk 3.5cr by hacking expatriate’s visa card
Trafficking to Vietnam: Bangladeshi broker sued
Death toll from Narayanganj mosque explosion climbs to 12
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft