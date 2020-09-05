UP member held for ‘raping’ girl in Sylhet





The arrestee was identified as Shabaz Ahmed, 38, son of Hamuz Ali and member of Ward No 4 at Kandigao union in Sadar upazila.









Officer-in-charge of Jalalabad Police Station Wakil Uddin said Shabaz picked the victim up on Wednesday and took her to a house in Lalabazar area where he violated her.

He also recorded the video footage when his accomplices were trying to rape the teen, the OC said.

Later, the victim's mother filed a case with Jalalabad Police Station under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act and Pornography Control Act in this regard, he said.

