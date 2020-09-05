

Bir Shreshtha Nur Mohammad’s death anniv today

To mark the day, the Bir Shreshtha Nur Mohammad Sheikh Trust and Narail district administration have taken elaborate porogrammes at Chandibarpur union in Sadar upazila.

The programmes include recitation from the holy Quran, placing of wreaths at the Bir Shreshtha Nur Mohammad Sheikh's portrait, presenting guard of honour and holding Doa Mahfil.

Deputy Commissioner Anjuman Ara, also president of Bir Shreshtha Nur Muhammad Trust, will attend the doa mahfil as the chief guest. Nur Muhammad Sheikh was born on February 26 in 1936 at the then Mahiskhola village, which is now called Nur Mohammad Nagar, under Narail district.

He served in the then East Pakistan Rifles (EPR), which was called Bangladesh Rifles after independence of Bangladesh, that is now Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

Nur Mohammad Sheikh was adorned with highest military award for sacrificing his life by taking part in war at Goalhati and Chuitpur in Jashore against the Pakistani occupation forces on September 5 of 1971. -BSS















