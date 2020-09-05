Mobile X-Ray van launched to detect TB among Rohingyas





To speed up the unique initiative, BRAC will implement the medical service programme under NTP's supervision.

The inaugural ceremony of the programme was held on the premises of the Civil Surgeon Office in Cox's Bazar on Thursday. Prof Dr Mohammad Shamiul Islam, director of Mycobacterial Disease Control (MBDC) and line director of NTP, was present as the chief guest.

Dr Mahbubur Rahman, civil surgeon of Cox's Bazar, Dr Mohammad Jakir Hossain Khan, superintendent (deputy director) of Cox's Medical College Hospital, Dr Bisakha Ghosh, Chittagong divisional expert of NTP, SM Golam Raihan, manager of TB Control programme of BRAC, were, among others, present. -UNB















