Parents demand 30-60 percent waiver in fees on English medium schools



Bangladesh English Medium School Parents Forum holds a press conference at the National Press Club in the capital on Friday. photo: observer

Bangladesh English Medium School Parents Forum also alleged in a press conference at National Press Club that many schools banned students who had not paid full tuition fees from accessing online classes

The speakers said many parents of English-medium students-who are working at private institutions or operating businesses-are facing a huge financial crisis amid the pandemic.

Forum president AKM Ashraful Haque said they divided schools in three categories based on three criteria-owned campus, rented campus and lower cost.

The president, on behalf of the guardians, demanded a 60 percent waiver from the schools which have their own campuses, as they have not been bearing the campus rent, and 40 percent from those who operate in rented campus.

He also demanded a 30 percent waiver from the third category that has an average number of students below 500.

"We want every school to meet the parents' forum from respective schools and come to a solution. It is inhuman to cancel studentship due to delay in payment of tuition fees or non-payment during the crisis," said the president.

They also put forward a six-point demand-including ensuring quality education at all such schools by formulating an acceptable policy, and formation of school management committee with representation from guardians.

Forum general secretary AZM Salahuddin presented the demands and urged the prime minister's intervention in this regard.

Keeping the tuition and other fees of English-medium schools at an acceptable rate and formation of an autonomous regulatory body to oversee activities of the institutions were also among the demands.















