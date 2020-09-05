Observer, 91 others get nod to register website





The matter was disclosed by the ministry on Friday. According to the decision, made on Thursday, the online portals of the 92 newspapers were initially allowed to register as part of the ongoing process.

Following the government rules, the registration needs to be completed within 20 working days by submitting the required fee.

Earlier on Jul 31, the government drew up a list of 44 online news portals and newspaper websites for registration. The ministry subsequently revised down to 34, leaving out the online editions of the daily newspapers.

The newspapers and portals now have until Sept 23 to complete the registration process. The government began taking applications from online news portals at the back end of 2015.

The process spilled over to 2016 following several extensions of the deadline.

The move aimed to curb 'yellow journalism,' and extend government benefits to registered outlets.









On Sept 1, the government introduced a separate registration process for online versions of newspapers and radio and television stations after amending the National Online Media Policy.





