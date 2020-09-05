Video
Saturday, 5 September, 2020, 2:46 PM
Home Editorial

Free all arrested migrant workers soon 

Published : Saturday, 5 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

On last Thursday, in two separate statements, 44 eminent citizens and 19 rights bodies have demanded immediate and unconditional release of the migrants who were arrested upon their return from Vietnam and the Middle East. They have also called for independent investigation while punishing manpower brokers, recruiting agents and officials responsible for cheating and exploiting our innocent migrant workers.

On September 1, a total of 83 returnee expats, including two from Qatar, have been sent to prison on the ground for 'tarnishing the country's image abroad'. They were deported from Vietnam on August 18 and were in quarantine for 14 days. These migrant workers have been arrested under Section 54 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, without any ground evidence of criminal activities.

However, it is disturbing to note that Bangladeshi migrant workers are becoming victims of human trafficking and unfortunately they are not getting proper assistance or support from their own government. It has been witnessed before,  when it comes to helping our workers who were exploited, cheated, beaten, tortured, thrown out of jobs, or never given the job that was promised, our authorities concerned here and abroad often turn their faces away.

Here the million dollar question - why are we not empathetic towards our remittance heroes? We love to read news reports of '36 per cent higher remittance of this month', 'Kudos to our remittance heroes' etc.

It has been reported that, these migrant workers were charged Tk 4-5 lakh by the recruiting agents for jobs in Vietnam. They travelled there between late last year and early this year but were not provided jobs as promised, though they had clearances from the Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET).





BMET is supposed to have their backs and prevent workers from fake jobs. But why were they negligent in their duties? Even the Bangladesh Ambassador to Vietnam also contacted the home and expatriates' welfare ministries several times on such human trafficking, but received no support. Moreover, BMET never communicated with the embassy for verification of any companies in Vietnam before issuing immigration clearances. The recruiting agents responsible for the quandary of these workers have escaped prosecution and excused from bearing the cost of repatriation of the affected migrant workers.

It is surely unjust that these migrants, after facing such injustice abroad, are being held and harassed once again at home. Therefore, we request the authorities to release these victims of human trafficking and immediately conduct a judicial investigation into the recruiting agencies and BMET officials who allowed their trafficking to occur in the first place. Now as different human rights groups and intellectuals are stepping forward, we hope to see a quick end to this dilemma.



