Drug addiction: A threat to society





Drug addiction is considered the main tool to destroy a society or a nation. Drug addiction is such an addiction that it is very difficult to give up once a person gets used to. In particular, a large portion of our youth today is addicted to drugs.



Among the drug addicted people school, college, university students shares a large portion. As a result, they are involved in various criminal activities. Not only that, they are also facing physical and mental hardships because of this addiction. Many are plunged into despair and some have chosen the path of suicide, which is the most destructive decision for a person. Drug addiction has spread rapidly in our country. The government should take strict action in this regard. Seizing drug selling centres, ensuring punishment of illegal drug dealers, punishing drug addicts are the ways to stop the current trend of drug addiction.











To protect our new generation from the effects of drugs, the overall environment must be comfortable and joyful. Only then it is possible to build a healthy and prosperous nation or state. So let's say no to drugs, let's build a drug free society.



M Sayem Ahmad

