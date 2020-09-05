

Will the ‘pandemilection’ be in favour of Trump?



Already, thousands of articles got published in international newspapers around the world on this issue, and the COVID-19 pandemic shaped this wind as 'Pandemilection' because lots of summations may have turned a nice dime into the faith of people in electoral math. Similarly, today's article would find out Donald Trump's corroborative points as well as Joe Biden's. Then, Kamala Harris and Mike Pence should also be added on the list of prediction.



Before talking about the prediction, it is better to go back on the history of the 2016's US election and if you remember the name 'Allan Lichtman', an American historian of the American University of Washington D.C, you would know his prediction about the winning of Donald Trump. He was the lonely forecaster who predicted about Mr. Trump's Victory through his book 'The Thirteen Keys to the White House' by following which he correctly predicted the presidential election since 1984 for the first time about the winning of Ronald Reagan to 2016 about Mr Trump's victory.



On August 5, 2020, The New York Times uploaded the prediction video of Allan Jay Lichtman on 'the 2020 US-Presidential Election', and his 'key models' predicted that Joe Biden is going to win the 2020 election. What if it happens we have to face a 'political earthquake', according to Allan Lichtman, and a major change in international politics?

What has the US gotten from Donald Trump last four years? It is very rigorous to let out though he won six key points of Allan Lichtman, the scale is supporting Joe Biden with the rest seven key points. However, Mr Trump was able to make tremendous political trauma. Shutting down 'the Obama care' is not only the matter what Mr Trump did but also George Floyd's killing, economic rivalry with China, withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, supporting Indian Hindu nationalism as well as supporting Netanyahu govt. in a broad means are the issues that should be measured again to sum up the result of the US 2020 election.



Mr Donald Trump, however, has already helped the Democratic Party to gain immense 'opposite supporters', by starting a racial game besides that spreading political hatred after the killing of George Floyd. This is not only the matter of how he lost his ability to win again but his 'Economic Imperial Game' against China what he started in 2018 is also a demerit for Mr. Junior Trump.



The new generation of us tries to avert 'racism' in a bigger way but Trump pushed the sleeping lions by stepping up 'white supremacy' to roar against him and thus he has lost a great majority of voters. Though he uses 'populism' to win, it had better remember that Hillary's Populism gave us another outcome.



Looking at the Economic Rivalry with China, we would see how Trump and his procrastination made people bothered on it. The assumption undoubtedly asserts that China is the boss of soft power and its mood of economic policy, for instance, One Belt One Road, has the ability to challenge the US Economy. So, Trump would speculate again to play the 'Economic Imperial Game', if he wants to win the 59th quadrennial presidential election.



A long time ago, Eisenhower told about the Military-Industrial Complex Economy of the US from which it could not go out and still in it. Therefore, Trump started to play another vapid rivalry with Iran by killing Qassem Soleimani and it took away his support throughout the world. Following it, Iran got a massive warm-supporter remaining silent and could competent to make an understanding across the world population that Trump is not capable of handling the US economic and political system.



Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic gave rise to a great barrier against Trump to be elected further time because according to the political analysts, 'Trump is an ignoramus one who took some fool and sluggish steps in order to mitigate Corona Pandemic'. Even, he was the first Republican who raised his voice against Mask and Corona telling that 'It is Chinese Virus'. So, Trump also achieved another demerit point here.

Thus, a lot of points can be picked up against him but it is not measuring that Joe Biden is going to be elected again. Many great scholars are saying that people will re-elect Trump, for this reason, the prediction of Allan Lichtman is not everything and the final consequence.



On the whole, his policy is different from others'. "Trump knows how to win", scholars say. To be mentioned, Mr Trump has a great bundle of supporters from India, the Middle-East as well as from Israel though Kamala Harris and others are here. Mike Pence is also another ballgame of Republican who can technically help Mr. Trump to win the 2020 election. At the end of the day, whatever can happen and we had better wait to write on a new upshot.

Kawsar Uddin Mahmud, student, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka



















