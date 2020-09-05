

Traditional classroom and distance learning: Bridging the gap



Here the question is can online teaching replace the traditional teaching? Is traditional teaching outdated? In traditional classroom teaching, we can perceive and feel the reality as it is and can experience and enjoy the practical situation. Besides, in classroom teaching the interaction is very lively and very interactive. It is well known that our sense and sensibility function more when the students and teachers can have a real-life conversation. We know "Knowledge develops through interactions among human beings and these social interactions lead to knowledge transformation" (Keengwe& Bhargava, 2013).



On the contrary, MIT research has shown that only advanced students with self-regulated learning skills can cope up very soon with distance learning. Furthermore, in the case of poverty stricken underprivileged and disadvantaged students online teaching does not function at all and creates digital divide. As such, they remain deprived and suffer the most.



So, the question of replacing cannot be enacted so soon unless we can create an almost equal opportunity for all. It is a warning bell for us. Moreover, it is also impossible to go online fully except conducting some professional courses here in Bangladesh. So, it is pertinent that we blend the two modes of teaching - a complementary to one another- so that no students get deprived rather they fully function by embracing the demand of the age. Even, a recent MIT research has shown that using much technology in the classroom distracts both students and teachers and hold them back. Yes, it is true, the technophile technocrats suggest and poke us to use more technology for their own capitalist venture and interest. Nonetheless, we need to know the best use of it--where, why and how to use them. Hence, teachers must know his or her students and according to the demand of the course and understanding of the students teachers should increase or restrain the use of technology.



Online education is comparatively a new phenomenon in our country; yet, it has created a buzz among the students. Particularly, many private universities of Bangladesh are coming up with many fancy online platforms for students. The Public universities are coming forward too. But, in our country we have lot of infrastructural problems and we need to keep in mind that most of the students come from poor financial backgrounds. So, the government, ministry and higher authority need to work relentlessly to make a smooth and feasible way for all students. Government has already taken some fruitful steps; still, these are not adequate at all. We need to go miles to solve and fix this particular situation and this could be the biggest 21st century's challenge which, on the contrary, can be turned into a great opportunity if proper and planned decisions are taken.



The world is now going through a crisis and this outbreak of Corona Virus is hampering our education. We do not know how long it will exist and when it will expire. This uncertainty is unparalleled to anything that the world has ever encountered in recent past. Whatever the situation is, in this modern world, we cannot halt our life and that is why we must continue education for our students. And, obviously, this the moment where we have no escape from online platform.

It is true that our teachers are not trained enough to be online teachers and our students are not ready to accept online education all on a sudden. In fact, nobody was ready for this unprecedented situation. Government is trying its best to run special educational TV programs for school going students to minimize their loss in this crisis period. Universities are working hard to persuade their teachers and students to come and use distance learning platform. We need to remain calm and cool and, keeping the socio-economic condition of the country, we also need to be genuinely strategic to make our course of action for the benefit of all stakeholders. Point is that everyone should get smooth access to online education as it has already been introduced in many schools and universities apprehending that this pandemic might last long.

Then, what will happen if the Corona pandemic lasts longer than our expectation? The truth is that private schools and universities may cut the salary of the teachers if they do not get sufficient number of students. Whatever the condition is, it would be unethical and harsh if the universities cut teachers and stuffs salaries just within few months of the pandemic and sacks teachers and stuffs. So, to make the best use of the situation online learning should be continued and, it is expected that slowly but steadily an online teaching platform will fully bloom from where we all will be able to take benefit. Few private universities have already started to use various online platforms to conduct classes. It is the call of the time; otherwise, there might be a gap in education which cannot be compensated by anything.



But the concern is that how effective these universities would be in terms of providing quality online education. Will the students be able to cope up with this relatively new system? Will the students be able to be connected and to comprehend lectures? What about the availability of the Wi-Fi connection and smart gadgets? There are many more concerns. Albeit the proper solution is not in our hand, we can manage and we must go forward. We cannot stop and judge until we step on the first stair.



It is true that we have to go back to the classrooms again. It is highly expected and predicted that situation would be a bit normal at the end of this year and, by then, we will be able to learn the process of online teaching-learning in crisis moment. But there is always a scope of development and to spread the benefit of online teaching-learning, we need to make it accessible to everyone. However, I believe, emphasis should be put on real classroom teaching- the so called traditional and physical one. It is the traditional classroom teaching with the tinge of digital technology can truly be beneficial. We must remember that a proper blending of traditional and online teaching can bring out the best from student to meet up the challenges of 21st century.

The writer is an Assistant Professor, Department of English, Daffodil International University





















