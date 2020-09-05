

C-19 antigen, antibodies and vaccine



Antigens are molecular structures on the surface of viruses that are recognized by the immune system and are capable of triggering an immune response (antibody production). On influenza viruses, the major antigens are found on the virus' surface proteins. Foreign antigens originate from outside the body.



Antibody is an immunoglobulin, a specialized immune protein, produced because of the introduction of an antigen into the body, and which possesses the remarkable ability to combine with the very antigen that triggered its production. A blood protein is produced in response to and counteracting a specific antigen. Antibodies combine chemically with substances which the body recognizes as alien, such as bacteria, viruses, and foreign substances in the blood. An antibody, also known as an immunoglobulin, is a large, Y-shaped protein produced mainly by plasma cells that is used by the immune system to neutralize pathogens such as pathogenic bacteria and viruses.



Antibodies are produced by the immune system to help stop intruders from harming the body. When an intruder enters the body, the immune system springs into action. These invaders, which are called antigens, can be viruses, bacteria, or other chemicals. Antibodies activate the complement system to destroy bacterial cells by lysis (punching holes in the cell wall).



Immune response is a reaction which occurs within an organism for the purpose of defending against foreign invaders. The immune response is how your body recognizes and defends itself against bacteria, viruses, and substances that appear foreign and harmful.



When a virus infects a person (host), it invades the cells of its host in order to survive and replicate. Once inside, the cells of the immune system cannot see the virus and therefore do not know that the host cell is infected. To overcome this, cells employ a system that allows them to show other cells what they are inside them use molecules called class I major histocompatibility complex proteins (or MHC class I, for short) to display pieces of protein from inside the cell upon the cell surface. If the cell is infected with a virus, these pieces of peptide will include fragments of proteins made by the virus.



A special cell of the immune system called a T cell circulates looking for infections. One type of T cell is called a cytotoxic T cell because it kills cells that are infected with viruses with toxic mediators. If the T cell receptor detects a peptide from a virus, it warns its T cell of an infection. Viruses are highly adaptable, and have developed ways to avoid detection by T cells. Some viruses stop MHC molecules from getting to the cell surface to display viral peptides. If this happens, the T cell doesn't know there's a virus inside the infected cell.

Vaccine primarily prevents disease. It is a substance used to stimulate the production of antibodies and provide immunity against one or several diseases, prepared from the causative agent of a disease, its products, or a synthetic substitute, treated to act as an antigen without inducing the disease. A vaccine is a biological preparation that provides active acquired immunity to a particular infectious disease. A vaccine typically contains an agent that resembles a disease-causing microorganism and is often made from weakened or killed forms of the microbe, its toxins, or one of its surface proteins.



A vaccine can confer active immunity against a specific harmful agent by stimulating the immune system to attack the agent. Once stimulated by a vaccine, the antibody-producing cells, called B cells or B lymphocytes, remain sensitized and ready to respond to the agent should it ever gain entry to the body. A vaccine may also confer passive immunity by providing antibodies or lymphocytes already made by an animal or human donor.



The challenge in vaccine development consists in devising a vaccine strong enough to ward off infection without making the individual seriously ill. To that end, researchers have devised different types of vaccines. Weakened, or attenuated, vaccines consist of microorganisms that have lost the ability to cause serious illness but retain the ability to stimulate immunity. They may produce a mild or subclinical form of the disease.



Attenuated vaccines include those for measles, mumps, polio the Sabin vaccine, rubella, and tuberculosis. Inactivated vaccines are those that contain organisms that have been killed or inactivated with heat or chemicals. Inactivated vaccines elicit an immune response, but the response often is less complete than with attenuated vaccines. Because inactivated vaccines are not as effective at fighting infection as those made from attenuated microorganisms, greater quantities of inactivated vaccines are administered.



Immunization is a global health and development success story, saving millions of lives every year. Vaccines reduce risks of getting a disease by working with your body's natural defences to build protection. When you get a vaccine, your immune system responds. We now have vaccines to prevent more than 20 life-threatening diseases, helping people of all ages live longer, healthier lives. Immunization currently prevents 2-3 million deaths every year from diseases like diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, influenza and measles.



The world is eagerly waiting for an effective vaccine against novel coronavirus that has been wreaking havoc for the past six months. As of now, eight vaccines, including one developed by the University of Oxford of the United Kingdom, are under phase two of their clinical evaluation. More 110 vaccines are now going through pre-clinical evaluation. The Oxford's vaccine has reportedly been injected into humans, but the outcome is still awaited. But, in the meanwhile, the university authority has claimed that their vaccine has been successful in producing effective antibody in monkeys.



Two potential vaccines to protect against the novel coronavirus - one from Oxford University and AstraZeneca Plc and the other from China's Can Sino Biologics - induced immune responses in healthy volunteers without causing dangerous side effects. A third different type of vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and German biotech BioNTech also showed promise in a small, early study. These are adding to hopes and expectations that at least one will prove safe and effective.

