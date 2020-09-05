Sugarcane plantation begins in Natore

NATORE, Sept 4: A sugarcane plantation programme for the year 2020-21 under the North Bengal Sugar Mills (NBSM) was inaugurated at the mills' sub-zone area in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

In this connection, a special Doa was also offered.

At that time, Managing Director of the mills Agriculturist Humayun Kabir, General Manager (Admin) Rezaul Karim, GM (Finance) Sree Hironmoyee, GM (Agriculture) Manjurul Haque, and General Secretary of the mills' Labour Union Delwar Hossain Pintu were also present.