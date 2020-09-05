

Birds make nests in flower pots at Panchhari school

It was known that Head Teacher of the school Amar Singha Tripura beautified the school yard with flower plants in 2012. There is a giant Krishnachura (Royal Poinciana) in front of the school. There are flower pots in front of each class room.

As the school has been closed since lockdown, different small birds started coming in the absence of students. They have made nests in the flower pots.

A visit to the school found nests in seven pots. There are two to five eggs in each pot. Several birds were seen sitting in one pot. When the students go there in the afternoon, the birds remain fearless.

BA class student Sumon Chakma and HSC class students Chijimoni Chakma and Tufan Chakma said the birds' chirping is very charming; so they come here every day.

When there is southern breeze, the pots sway attractively with the sitting birds.

Head Teacher Amar Singha Tripura said, during the lockdown he saw seven nests in the flower pots where the birds have laid eggs for the second time. Maybe they will go back after their nestlings become fledged.

The school premises remain thrilling for the birds. They don't fear people as if there has been a communion between birds and human beings.









He said special care will be taken so that the birds can stay after reopening of the school.





