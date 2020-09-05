Bochaganj UZ announces budget

BOCHAGANJ, DINAJPUR, Sept 4: Bochaganj Upazila Chairman Advocate Md Zulfiqar Hossain announced Tk 1.54 crore budget of the upazila parishad for the 2020-2021 fiscal year on Wednesday.

In this connection, a budget session was held in the Upazila Parishad conference hall at 11am.

At that time, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Chhanda Pal, Upazila Vice-Chairman Md Noor Alam, Woman Vice-Chairman Putul Rani Roy, local Union Parishad Chairman Md Zafarullah, Upazila Engineer Md Anwar Hossen, and Bochaganj Press Club President Mir Md Mosharraf Hossain were also present.





