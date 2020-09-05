Farmers, handicapped students get assistance





SAPAHAR, NAOGAON: At least 190 flood-hit farmers in Sapahar Upazila of the district got fodder on Thursday.

With association of the upazila livestock office, the upazila administration organised the programme, where each farmer got 10 kg of fodder.

Upazila Chairman Alhaz Shahjahan Hossain Mondal attended the programme as chief guest while Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Kallyan Chowdhury was in the chair.

At that time, Upazila Vice-Chairman Abdur Rashid, Female Vice-Chairman Nargis Sarker and Livestock Officer Ashish Kumar Debnath were also present.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: About 100 handicapped students received stipend money in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Lawmaker from Bhola-3 Constituency Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shawon distributed the stipend among the students of Das School for Mentally-Disabled Children in Abuganj Bazaar area under Farajganj Union in the upazila in the morning.

Dwip Unnayan Society and Das School for Mentally-Disabled Children jointly organised the programme where the MP distributed the money from his own fund.

Executive Director of Dwip Unnayan Society Md Yunus Mia presided over the programme.

At that time, Upazila Chairman Principal Gias Uddin Ahmed, Lalmohan Municipality Mayor Emdadul Islam Tuhin, and UNO Habibul Hasan Rumi were also present.

















Fodder and stipend money were distributed among flood-hit farmers and handicapped students in two districts- Naogaon and Bhola, on Thursday.SAPAHAR, NAOGAON: At least 190 flood-hit farmers in Sapahar Upazila of the district got fodder on Thursday.With association of the upazila livestock office, the upazila administration organised the programme, where each farmer got 10 kg of fodder.Upazila Chairman Alhaz Shahjahan Hossain Mondal attended the programme as chief guest while Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Kallyan Chowdhury was in the chair.At that time, Upazila Vice-Chairman Abdur Rashid, Female Vice-Chairman Nargis Sarker and Livestock Officer Ashish Kumar Debnath were also present.LALMOHAN, BHOLA: About 100 handicapped students received stipend money in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Thursday.Lawmaker from Bhola-3 Constituency Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shawon distributed the stipend among the students of Das School for Mentally-Disabled Children in Abuganj Bazaar area under Farajganj Union in the upazila in the morning.Dwip Unnayan Society and Das School for Mentally-Disabled Children jointly organised the programme where the MP distributed the money from his own fund.Executive Director of Dwip Unnayan Society Md Yunus Mia presided over the programme.At that time, Upazila Chairman Principal Gias Uddin Ahmed, Lalmohan Municipality Mayor Emdadul Islam Tuhin, and UNO Habibul Hasan Rumi were also present.