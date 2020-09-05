Fish trader stabbed at Kalapara

KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI, Sept 4: A fish trader was stabbed and injured in Kalapara Upazila of the district on Thursday morning over indebted money.

Victim Selim Hawlader, 40, is a resident of Mohipur area in the upazila.

Locals said Selim locked into an altercation with one Bahar over the money in Mohipur Khan Ice Mill area about 10:30am. At one stage, Bahar stabbed Selim, leaving him seriously injured.

Selim was rushed to Kalapara Upazila Health Complex at first and later to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated.

On locals' information, police arrested Bahar along with a sharp weapon.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Mohipur Police Station Md Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident.





