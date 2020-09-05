Pabna-4 by-polls: Three candidates file nomination papers





Assistant Returning Officer and District Election Officer Abdul Latif Sheikh confirmed the submission of the nomination papers.

The candidates are: Freedom Fighter Alhaz Nuruzzaman Biswas, ex-upazila chairman and district AL vice-president, Habibur Rahman Habib, advisor to BNP chairperson and district BNP convener, and Rezaul Karim from JP.

Ishwardi Upazila Election Officer Raihan Kuddus said Advocate Rabiul Alam Budu of AL who had collected nomination paper did not submit it.

According to the Election Commission schedule, the last date for nomination paper scrutiny was September 3, and the last date for candidature withdrawal is August 8.

The by-election is due on September 26.









The JS seat fell vacant after Shamsur Rahman Sharif Dilu, ex-land minister passed away on April 2.





