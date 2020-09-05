Video
Saturday, 5 September, 2020, 2:45 PM
Home Countryside

Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts

Published : Saturday, 5 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondents

Two persons committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Netrakona, in two days.
RAJSHAHI: A young man reportedly committed suicide over family feud in Puthia Upazila of the district.
He died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Thursday afternoon, four days after taking herbicide.
Deceased Ashik, 20, was the son of Abdul Sattar of Barobari area under Belpukur Union in the upazila.
Locals said Ashik took herbicide following a family feud four days back. Later, family members rushed him to RMCH, where he died in the afternoon.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to RMCH morgue for an autopsy.
NETRAKONA: A man reportedly committed suicide over family feud in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Deceased Noor Mohammad, 27, was the son of Sadir Uddin Munshi of Karaikandi Village in K Gati Union of the upazila.
Local sources said Noor Mohammad got married recently. His wife went back to her father's house in Jamati Village some days before following a family feud.
On Wednesday, Noor Mohammad went to his in-laws' house to bring his wife back. An altercation between him and his in-laws happened at that time. After this, his wife disagreed to return with him.
Following this, Noor Mohammad took poison in Purbadahar Eidgah field area at night and died there.
Being informed, police recovered the body on Thursday noon and sent it to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of Netrakona Model Police Station Md Tajul Islam confirmed the matter.


