Woman found dead in Bogura

BOGURA, Sept 4: Police recovered a woman's hanging body from Dhunat Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Sumi Khatun, 20, was the daughter of Mohammad Ali of Shaildhukri Village in Shahjahanpur Upazila, and the wife of Suruj Ali of Parlaxmipur Village under Kalerpara Union in Dhunat. She lived along with her husband in a rented house in Dhunat Municipality.

Local sources said neighbours saw the hanging body of Sumi in her room on Wednesday night and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body about 10am on Thursday and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

After the incident, the deceased's husband went into hiding.





