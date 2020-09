Remembrance meeting on late ex-Feni Press Club President Nurul Karim Majumder



A remembrance meeting on late ex-Feni Press Club President Nurul Karim Majumder at Dr Sazzad Auditorium in the town on Thursday. He died from coronavirus on July 5 last. Chairman of Feni Sadar Upazila Abdur Rahman B.Com was present as chief guest at the programme presided over by present Press Club President Md Abu Taher Bhuiyan. photo: observer