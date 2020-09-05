40pc tea stalls closed in Rajshahi for corona pandemic





NGOs Rural and Urban Development Organisation (RUDO) and Ladies' Organisation for Social Welfare under the 'We Can' project conducted the survey on 250 tea stalls and attained information through verbal conversations with about 500 tea stall owners and employees.

As per the survey, there are about 2,000 small and large tea stalls in RCC area. About 40 pc of those have been closed since the lockdown period.

Amirul Islam, a tea seller at Laxmipur junction, said, "I used to open the stall at 6am before the lockdown. As there are very few people now, so I open it late.

Though I kept the stall fully closed for the first few days, later I kept it open for my family needs."

Another tea seller Ramzan Ali of Railgate junction area said, "Due to the corona panic, people are still reluctant to come to the tea stalls. So I can't do business like before. Earlier I used to earn Tk 500 to 600 per day, but now it has become difficult to earn even Tk 200."

Sanjay Kumar, a famous tea seller at Shaheb Bazaar, said, "I used to earn Tk 1,500 to 2,000 daily, but now I can't earn even Tk 400. Many others like me are facing such a situation."

Karim, a mobile tea seller, said, "I used to earn Tk 200 to 250 every day, but now I don't even get Tk 50."

Director of RUDO Sohag Ali said, "Rajshahi is an educational city, but all the institutions are closed; so all the businesses including tea selling have suffered setback. It is feared almost 40 pc of the tea stalls were closed."

If it continues, the number of unemployed will rise, and crimes will increase, he added.















