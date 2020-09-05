

Handloom industry suffers setback in Tangail

Within the span between March 26 and August 8, the industry experienced over Tk 300 crore damage.

Sources said, after corona, the flood hit the industry as a new disaster. The flood washed away different handloom tools. Besides, raw materials were destroyed.

The small loan given to handloom workers by Bangladesh Handloom Board (BHB) is not making any effect on changing their lot. As a result, they are facing setback in switching over to other professions leaving the ancestral profession.

Weavers are expecting government role in getting interest-free loans and creating market. The dull bazaar for Tangail saris has been prevailing since the last Eid-ul-Fitr. They expected recovering their losses of the Eid-ul-Fitr during Eid-ul-Azha. But their hope was not met.

Due to corona, exporting of Tangail saris to foreign countries has been suspended for the last four months. Besides, the handloom industry suffered a huge loss due to lockdown that kept shopping malls closed in Dhaka and other areas of the country. But after the lockdown, customers' presence did not get momentum. As a result, many businessmen have faced loss.

For the progress and expansion of Tangail handloom industry, there is one Basic Centre at Bolla in Kalihati Upazila for Ghatail, Madhupur, Dhanbari, Gopalpur, Kalihati and Bhuapur upazilas, and another at Bajitpur in Sadar Upazila for Delduar, Basail, Mirzapur, Nagarpur, Sakhipur and Sadar upazilas.

These centres have 49 primary weaving associations and four secondary associations. Under these, 27,931 handlooms belonging to 391 factories are running, and 2,673 looms were closed earlier.

Following the government's declaration of lockdown from March 26 last, the running looms were also closed. Since then, the local handloom industry counted average loss worth Tk 1,87,56,400 daily.

So far, the damage stood at Tk 250,71,13,200. Due to the suspension of export of Tangail saris, traders faced more loss worth about Tk 50 crore.

Sources at Bajitpur Basic Centre said, under its 32 primary and three secondary weaving associations, 2,267 owners have total 12,429 handlooms. Of these, 2,673 were closed earlier, and only 9,756 were active. The traditional fine Tangail saris are mainly manufactured in these looms.

According to an estimate, each of the looms is suffering a daily loss worth Tk 800.

As per Bolla Basic Centre, under its 17 primary associations and one secondary association, 2,124 factory owners have 18,175 looms. Mainly, saris of coarse yarns are manufactured in these looms.

As per an estimate of the BASIC Centres, due to closure following corona, each of these factories suffered loss worth Tk 600 daily since March 26 last.

Manufacturer and trader of Tangail saris at Pathrail Neel Komol Basak said he has suffered irrecoverable loss for corona.

He sought government assistance in creating markets besides incentives.

President of Tangail Chamber of Commerce and Industries Khan Ahmed Shuvo said the traditional handloom industry has fallen into existential crisis. It will not stand again without government assistance.

President of Tangail Sari Traders' Association and also Proprietor of Jaggeshwar and Company Raghunath Basak put a five-point demand to the government for overcoming the losses in the industry.

These include creating new markets for saris, ensuring interest-free loans, banning import of saris, encouraging wearing of saris instead of salwar and kamiz, and making public awareness through media.

President of Tangail Central Cooperative Welfare Association Md Mofakkharul Islam said about one and a half lakh people engaged in this industry including owners have turned jobless. Products manufactured before corona are getting damaged. These are not selling now.

He demanded interest-free loans and government incentives to overcome the situation.

Liaison Officer (Acting) of BHB's Bolla Basic Centre Md Imranul Haque said he has sent a list to the district administration seeking incentives for the affected weavers.

Liaison Officer of Bajitpur Basic Centre Md Rabiul Islam said they are providing credit loans to the small weavers at five per cent service charge.

He also said there is no scope for the weavers to work beyond the government instructions. The weavers should come forward to manufacture sari and to create new markets for it.









He further said, in fact, corona and flood have put the weavers in disarray. Though the flood losses can be overcome, but the handloom industry will fall into greater crisis in post-corona situation.





