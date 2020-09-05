

BINA Chilli ushers in new hope among farmers

Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Mosaddek Hossain said, the BINA Chilli-1, developed by the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI), is generating new hope among local farmers.

This chilli is less spicy than other varieties. Its yielding is 130 to 140 per cent more than other varieties of chilli.

BARI developed the variety in 2016. The Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) is imparting training among farmers on its cultivation. In future, this variety will be cultivated at a large scale, the agriculture officials hoped.

According to them, cultivating this chilli requires different fertilisers, including urea, Triple Super Phosphate (TSP), Muriate of Potash (MoP), and gypsum. It needs irrigation through 30cm canal. The time from mid-October to April is suitable for its farming. Yet on high lands, it is cultivable round the year.

Per hectare land requires 800 to 1000 grams of seeds, if these are planted by throwing. But if planted in columns, then per ha needs 450 to 600 grams of seeds. Per ha land requires 38,000 saplings, per acre 15,500 and per bigha 5,000.

Before planting, if the saplings are rectified, then the budding increases and the saplings grow healthy.

The urea and the MoP fertilisers have to be applied in three phases- 10 to 15 days after planting, 40 to 55 days after planting and 70 to 75 days after planting. The TSP is to be applied during cultivation.

If 5 metric tons of cow dung, 100 kg of gypsum and 10 kg of zinc sulphate are applied in per ha of lands, then the yielding is good.

The post-planting period requires irrigation for four to five times.

After planting of saplings, the weeds start stemming up. So, these are to be cleaned.

If the land is rectified by applying 5 kg DD mixture or Furadan-5g, the plants will remain safe from pests.

If any disease attacks, farmers should use pesticides as per the advice of upazila agriculture officer.



















DUMURIA, KHULNA, Sept 4: The BINA Chilli-1 variety is cultivated abundantly in Dumuria Upazila of the district.Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Mosaddek Hossain said, the BINA Chilli-1, developed by the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI), is generating new hope among local farmers.This chilli is less spicy than other varieties. Its yielding is 130 to 140 per cent more than other varieties of chilli.BARI developed the variety in 2016. The Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) is imparting training among farmers on its cultivation. In future, this variety will be cultivated at a large scale, the agriculture officials hoped.According to them, cultivating this chilli requires different fertilisers, including urea, Triple Super Phosphate (TSP), Muriate of Potash (MoP), and gypsum. It needs irrigation through 30cm canal. The time from mid-October to April is suitable for its farming. Yet on high lands, it is cultivable round the year.Per hectare land requires 800 to 1000 grams of seeds, if these are planted by throwing. But if planted in columns, then per ha needs 450 to 600 grams of seeds. Per ha land requires 38,000 saplings, per acre 15,500 and per bigha 5,000.Before planting, if the saplings are rectified, then the budding increases and the saplings grow healthy.The urea and the MoP fertilisers have to be applied in three phases- 10 to 15 days after planting, 40 to 55 days after planting and 70 to 75 days after planting. The TSP is to be applied during cultivation.If 5 metric tons of cow dung, 100 kg of gypsum and 10 kg of zinc sulphate are applied in per ha of lands, then the yielding is good.The post-planting period requires irrigation for four to five times.After planting of saplings, the weeds start stemming up. So, these are to be cleaned.If the land is rectified by applying 5 kg DD mixture or Furadan-5g, the plants will remain safe from pests.If any disease attacks, farmers should use pesticides as per the advice of upazila agriculture officer.