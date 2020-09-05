Five detained on different charges in three districts





MADARIPUR: Police detained a Rohingya man along with a fake national identity card from Sadar Upazila in the district on Thursday.

The arrested person is Masum Ahmed, 30.

Additional Superintendent of Police Mohammad Abdul Hannan said Masum went Madaripur Sadar Hospital at noon for receiving treatment.

Later, on suspension the hospital authorities informed police, after having conversation with him.

Being informed, police detained him and seized a fake national identity card.

BOGURA: Police arrested three persons in an abduction case from Shibganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

They are Abu Sayeed, 30, Ziaur Rahman, 38, and Hridoy Pramanik, 22.

As per the case statement, the trio abducted Gaffar Shah from Bujrukbaria Village in Sadar Upazila on Monday. Later, the victim's son lodged a case with Sadar Police Station (PS).

Following this, police raided Chandihara Village in Shibganj Upazila at night and arrested them.

Of the arrested, Abu Sayeed is son-in-law of the victim.

Inspector (Investigation) of the PS Rezaul Karim confirmed the incident adding that, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order.

NARAIL: A man was arrested for allegedly violating a four-year-old girl child in Uzirpur area of Narail Municipality on Sunday afternoon.

Locals caught alleged rapist Apu Biswas and handed him over to police.

It was reported that Apu allegedly raped the child in a garden next to his house in the afternoon tempting her to show pictures on his mobile phone. Though the child returned home after the incident, she told nothing in this connection. While taking supper, she informed the matter to her mother.

Getting the news, a local voluntary organisation Team Youth Hundred took her to Sadar Hospital.

Superintendent of Police Mohammad Jasim Uddin, PPM (Bar) confirmed the incident.















