Saturday, 5 September, 2020, 2:44 PM
Death toll climbs to 14; Probe bodies formed      
Home Countryside

Human chain demands punishment for bus driver at Borolekha

Published : Saturday, 5 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondent

MOULVIBAZAR, Sept 4: People formed a human chain in Borolekha Upazila of the district on Monday demanding arrest of and punishment for the bus driver who allegedly dashed a motorcycle resulting in death of a student of a local Chhotolekha High School.
Teachers and students of the school and members of the Suchana Cricket Club participated in the programme, which was held in front of the school beside the Borolekha-Shahbajpur Road.
Among others, Head Teacher of the school Usman Ali, Assistant Head Teacher Nurun Nahar Chowdhury, Assistant Teacher Badrul Haque, Convener of Nirapad Sarak Chai, Borolekha Upazila unit Tahmid Ishad Ripon, upazila Chhatra League President Imran Hossen, local businessman Shamsul Islam, and students Suman Ahmed, Mizanur Rahman, Ripon Ahmed spoke in the programme.
Captain of the Suchana Cricket Club Saidul Islam Jibu conducted the programme.
Speakers in the programme alleged that a bus of "Ena Paribahan" dashed a motorcycle in Dakkhin Surma area of Sylhet on August 12 last, leaving the student Mujibur Rahman, son of Shahid Miah of Gulsa Village in Borolekha Upazila and one Abdul Salam seriously injured.




They were taken to a local hospital where Mujibur was declared dead.


