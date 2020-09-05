Video
Three nabbed with drugs in 3 dists

Published : Saturday, 5 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondents

Three persons were arrested with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Joypurhat, Pirojpur and Rajshahi, in two days.
JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man along with 502 sedative pills from Barail area in Akkelpur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
Arrested Ahmed Ali, 40, is the son of Saheb Ullah of Barail Village in the upazila.
RAB sources said, on information, a team of the elite force raided the said area in the morning and arrested Ali with the tablets.
Joypurhat RAB-5 Camp Company Commander Additional Superintend of Police SM Fazlul Haque confirmed the incident adding that, a case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with Akkelpur Police Station (PS) in this connection.  
BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Police arrested a man along with 100 grams of hemp from Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
Arrested Miraz, 27, is the son of Siddiqur Rahman of Medirabad Tarabunia Village in the upazila.
Sub-Inspector of Bhandaria PS A Qayum said a team of police raided the said area and arrested Miraz with the hemp.  
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bhandaria PS in this connection. 
Officer-in-Charge of the PS SM Maksudur Rahman confirmed the incident adding that the arrested was sent to jail on Friday.
RAJSHAHI: RAB members, in a drive, arrested an alleged drug peddler along with 800 grams of heroin from the city on Wednesday night.
Arrested Mohammad Likhon, 19, is the son of Mohammad Yusuf of Meherchandi area under Boalia PS in the city.




RAB sources said, on information, a team of the elite force raided Mohanpur area under Motihar PS in the city about 8:40pm, and arrested Likhon along with the heroin.
After filing a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Motihar PS, the arrested was handed over to police on Thursday.


